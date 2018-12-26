APDSC answer keys released for TRT and TETcumTRT exam at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC answer key: Commissioner of school education has released the tentative answer keys of the recruitment exam for the posts of TRT and TETcumTRT on its official website – apdsc.apcfss.in. The recruitment exam was held on December 24 to fill-in the school assistant teachers’ post.

In the on-going exams, answer keys are out for maths and biological science papers. AP DSC had earlier announced 7,675 vacancies of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools. As many as 1100 posts are for municipal schools and 909 will be appointed at the model schools.

APDSC answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on ‘initial key’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will open displaying separate links for maths and biological science papers

Step 4: The keys will open

Step 4: Download and check

DSC will be recruiting the teachers this time instead of APPSC.

Over six lakh candidates have to appear for the TRT and TETcumTRT 2018 exam to fill 7,729 posts. The exam was scheduled to be held on December 6, 2018. The hall tickets or AP DSC admit cards for ongoing recruitment exam series have also been released on the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in.

