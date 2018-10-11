AP DSC teacher recruitment notification postponed AP DSC teacher recruitment notification postponed

AP DSC recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC), which was expected to release the teacher recruitment notification on October 10, has postponed it. The HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao had last week announced the tentative schedule. There were a total of 9,275 posts to be filled through the examination. The online exam is expected to be held either in November or December. The recruitment for teacher posts would be done through the DSC this year.

For now, it has not been made clear whether the exam would be offline or online.

DSC is conducted for hiring teacher posts in the state’s government schools, Zilla Praja Parishad schools and Mandal Praja Parishad schools. The recruitment is held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, physical education teacher and second grade teacher.

