AP DSC teacher exam 2018: Web options to select exam centres for SGC candidates activated

The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee has activated the web option to select examination centre for the secondary grade teachers candidates. The candidates can choose and select the exam centre through the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. The recruitment exams for the secondary grade teachers will be held on six days from December 28 to January 2, 2019.

The recruitment exams for the post of principal will be conducted on December 26. For PETs, music, craft, and art and drawing, the examination are scheduled to be conducted on December 17, December 27 for Language pandits exam.

Around a lakh of candidates is expected to appear for the APDSC teacher recruitment examination that will be conducted to fill 7,729 vacant posts.

AP DSC had earlier announced 7,675 vacancies of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools. As many as 1100 posts are for municipal schools and 909 will be appointed at the model schools. DSC will be recruiting the teachers this time instead of APPSC.

