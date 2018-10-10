AP DSC recruitment: Notification for 9,275 teachers’ posts likely to release today

AP DSC recruitment: The notification was earlier scheduled to release in July AP DSC recruitment: The notification was earlier scheduled to release in July

AP DSC recruitment: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) is likely to release teacher recruitment notification today. The AP DSC has earlier announced a total of 9,275 posts to be filled through the examination. The online exam is expected to be held in either November or December. The recruitment for teacher posts would be done through the DSC and not APPSC. The announcement was made by the Andhra Pradesh’s HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

DSC is conducted for hiring teacher posts in the state’s government schools, Zilla Praja Parishad schools and Mandal Praja Parishad schools. The recruitment is held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, physical education teacher and second grade teacher.

The last date for submission will be November 3 while the exam will be held from November 30 to December 14. The answer keys will release by December 16 and the final one by December 27. The result of the APDSC exam is likely to release by January 3, 2019.

The notification was earlier scheduled to release in July, however, was postponed due to ‘certain reasons’.

As per reports, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given the nod for filling up of over 20,000 vacancies in various departments including teaching and police.

