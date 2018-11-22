AP DSC hall tickets 2018 for TRT and TETcumTRT to release in December, download at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC hall tickets 2018: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee will release the admit cards of the teacher recruitment exam from December 1 onwards. The hall tickets will be available for download at the official website — apdsc.apcfss.in. The registration process was closed on November 17. The admit card for SA non-language will be released on December 1 while on December 3, the hall tickets for SA language will be out on December 3.

Post graduate teachers: December 5

TGT, Principals: December 9

Language Pandits, PET, Music, Craft, Art & Drawing: December 9

Secondary Grade Teachers: December 17

School assistants non-language recruitment exam will be held on December 6 and 10, School Assistants Languages on December 11, Post Graduate Teachers on December 12 and 13. The exams for Trained Graduate Teachers and Principals is on December 14 and 26, PETs, Music, Craft and Art& Drawing on December 17, Language Pandits on December 27 and Secondary Grade Teachers from December 18 to January 2.

AP DSC had earlier announced 7,675 vacancies of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools. As many as 1100 posts are for municipal schools and 909 will be appointed at the model schools. DSC will be recruiting the teachers this time instead of APPSC.

