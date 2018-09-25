Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
7th pay commission: Rajasthan teachers to get benefit soon

The popular Dishari App, that provides free study material to those preparing for competitive examinations, has been downloaded by two lakh students, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: September 25, 2018 12:40:15 pm

7th pay commission, Rajasthan teachers, Rajasthan teachers recommendation, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister

Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said Monday that seventh pay commission recommendations would be implemented for college teachers in a couple of days. She made the announcement while addressing a conclave here.

She said that popular Dishari App, that provides free study material to those preparing for competitive examinations, has been downloaded by two lakh students. On this occasion, Maheshwari unveiled Vision Document- 2022, to boost the state’s higher education sector.

She said that Centre has allocated Rs 353 crore under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to develop college infrastructure. Development of 100 colleges in the state was done by providing them Rs 2 crore each under the initiative, she added.

