Teachers in West Bengal to get jobs in their home districts: CM Mamata Banerjee

On the eve of Saraswati Puja, the West Bengal government has announced that teachers in the state will get jobs in their districts. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the government has taken the decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts.

“On the eve of Saraswati Puja, being an ideal time also to express our gratitude to all our teachers, we have taken a policy decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts,” tweeted Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

This historic decision will help them take care of their own families and work with complete peace of mind and full attention while contributing to the great work of Nation building. My best wishes to everyone!(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 28, 2020

This move will will help teachers take care of their families, the chief minister stated. “This historic decision will help them take care of their own families and work with complete peace of mind and full attention while contributing to the great work of Nation building. My best wishes to everyone,” Mamata tweeted.

On the eve of Saraswati Puja, being an ideal time also to express our gratitude to all our teachers, we have taken a policy decision of posting all teachers in their respective home districts.(2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government is likely to hold the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by March this year. The recruitment examination will be held on the basis of the notification released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2017.

The state government is likely to announce the dates of examinations by February-end.

We are proud of our teachers and our students. Teachers are the main guardians, who have a huge contribution towards our society and Nation building through nurturing our students for becoming true leaders of tomorrow. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 28, 2020

The chief minister also paid tribute to teachers, calling them the primary guardians of students. “We are proud of our teachers and our students. Teachers are the main guardians, who have a huge contribution towards our society and Nation building through nurturing our students for becoming true leaders of tomorrow,” tweeted the CM.

