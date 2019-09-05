41% increase in searches for teaching jobs: Survey

There is a significant spike in job searches for the teaching profession, as per job search website Indeed. From July 2016 to 2019, there is an increase of 41 per cent in searches for the teaching post. This could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators, the survey found.

The search for teaching jobs witnessed a 40 per cent increase with the highest in 2018-19. In 2017-18, it saw a spike of 14 per cent, however, in 2016-17, there was a dip of 11 per cent in job seeker interest in teaching roles.

The interest in the profession can be attributed to the advancement of technology and e-learning that has given rise to online tutor and e-educator jobs. The new-age profession does come with its perks. While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is between Rs 4,80,000 and Rs 9,25,000 per annum, the survey mentioned.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Teachers exercise a powerful influence on the lives of students and so have the potential to shape the future. We all have teachers who have made a positive impact on our lives — whether they coaxed us out of our shells, believed in us, or inspired us to pursue our dream career. It is promising to see that the demand for teacher roles has increased by 41 per cent over the past three years.”

