Teaching again a hot career choice, demand increases by four times: Report

Work from home jobs for teachers increase by 3.5 times (Express Photo/Representational)

Teaching, which was once considered a traditional profession, has once again become the new hot choice. The adoption of technology-driven teaching due to the pandemic has changed the industry and newer jobs are being created for key teaching roles.

There has been a four-time growth in the demand for professionals for online, e-learning, and remote roles in teaching as compared to 2019, according to job-search website Naukri.com. The job listings for work-from-home roles within the education sector have also gone up by 3.5 times post-pandemic, the data shared.

The data shared that the top keywords in the industry were – ‘teaching’, ‘counselling’, ‘training’, and ‘subject matter experts’. Search keywords such as ‘work from home’, ‘online tutor’ and ‘online teaching’ showed exponential improvement in their search rankings, as per the job portal. This is mainly because EdTech Industry and acceptance of remote working as an after-effect of the pandemic, it added.

The movement towards online learning has expedited the need for teaching tools to adapt its delivery of study material for students. This has boosted recruiter demand for a very specific skill called ‘Instructional Design’ that combines education with technology and communication. The importance of this skill is reflected in recruiter demand with Instructional Design searches up by 112 per cent Y-O-Y growth as of July 20’.

The platform claims to have added over 1000 new jobs in the education, teaching sector in July. The top six metros contribute to 55 per cent of jobs in the sector led by Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Some key professionals that are in demand in the sector are teachers, counsellors, trainers, lecturers and professors. Teachers currently contribute to 16 per cent of the roles, counsellors contribute to 19 per cent and assistant professor and lecturer roles are 20 per cent of opportunities within the education or teaching industry.

The average salary for teacher roles ranges between Rs 2-5 LPA and Rs 6-11 LPA for professor roles, as per Naukri.com. The hiring of professionals in mid-level management roles gained the spotlight in the sector when compared to hiring of freshers in the industry, as a result of the pandemic, it added.

