Teach For India programme 2022: Apply for paid fellowship; check details

Teach For India fellowship programme 2022: Teach for India is inviting applications for a two-year-long paid fellowship opportunity. Interested candidates can apply for the programme at the official website — apply.teachforindia.org.

Selected candidates will be placed as full-time teachers for two years, in government or low-income private schools. They will teach English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, in English medium to students of classes 1 to 10. The fellows will have to teach on-ground in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Teach For India fellowship programme 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — apply.teachforindia.org.

Step 2: On the home page, sign up using different options provided.

Step 3: Fill int he required personal and other details.

Step 4: Save and submit the application form.

Step 5: After the application, candidates will have to attempt a 25-minute online test within 72 hours. This test will focus on English language abilities.

After the test is completed and submitted, candidates may be invited to attend a 30-minute phone interview for follow-up questions and evaluation. After that, candidates will be invited to the assessment centre, which is the final stage of our selection process. This can include teaching a five-minute lesson, a group activity with other applicants, and a short problem solving activity. Candidates may also be called for an hour-long interview as part of the selection process.

Candidates will have to undergo a compulsory residential training session and community immersion. There are four application rounds — the first round will end on September 18 (result September 28), the deadline for round 2 November 20 for which the outcome will be released on November 30, candidates can apply for round 3 on January 29, 2023 and for round 4 till March 19.

In order to be eligible to apply to the fellowship, one must be an Indian Citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India, and must have graduated with a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree by June/July 2023. Additionally, this must be your first application to the 2023 cohort of the Teach For India Fellowship. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 21,943 and housing allowance.