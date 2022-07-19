Teach For India programme 2022: Apply for paid fellowship; check details

July 19, 2022 2:12:04 pm
Teach For India fellowship programme 2022: Teach for India is inviting applications for a two-year-long paid fellowship opportunity. Interested candidates can apply for the programme at the official website — apply.teachforindia.org.
Selected candidates will be placed as full-time teachers for two years, in government or low-income private schools. They will teach English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, in English medium to students of classes 1 to 10. The fellows will have to teach on-ground in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.
Teach For India fellowship programme 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — apply.teachforindia.org.
Step 2: On the home page, sign up using different options provided.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 3: Fill int he required personal and other details.
Step 4: Save and submit the application form.
Step 5: After the application, candidates will have to attempt a 25-minute online test within 72 hours. This test will focus on English language abilities.
After the test is completed and submitted, candidates may be invited to attend a 30-minute phone interview for follow-up questions and evaluation. After that, candidates will be invited to the assessment centre, which is the final stage of our selection process. This can include teaching a five-minute lesson, a group activity with other applicants, and a short problem solving activity. Candidates may also be called for an hour-long interview as part of the selection process.
Candidates will have to undergo a compulsory residential training session and community immersion. There are four application rounds — the first round will end on September 18 (result September 28), the deadline for round 2 November 20 for which the outcome will be released on November 30, candidates can apply for round 3 on January 29, 2023 and for round 4 till March 19.
In order to be eligible to apply to the fellowship, one must be an Indian Citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India, and must have graduated with a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree by June/July 2023. Additionally, this must be your first application to the 2023 cohort of the Teach For India Fellowship. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 21,943 and housing allowance.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political linesPremium
Latest News
Ayan Mukerji defends ‘love storiyan’ in Brahmastra’s Kesariya: ‘Not elaichi in biryani, but shakar mein namak ka twist…’
Linda Evangelista celebrates her return to modelling after facial deformation
Kallakurichi violence: SC refuses father’s plea for including doctor of his choice for girl’s postmortem
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy heaps praise on Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Prithviraj’s Jana Gana Mana: ‘Both films touched my heart, felt agitated’
Police officer killed during raid on illegal mining in Haryana
Word of Trump media deal is said to have leaked months in advance
Dbrand’s ‘Something’ skin brings the Nothing phone (1) look to your device
‘I don’t even like food anymore’ — Why does the shot-put gold medallist Ryan Crouser hate food?
Brazil: Amazon deforestation up 20% last year — report
Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi Kapoor ‘badly wanted’ to do The Archies: ‘I won’t tolerate any trolling against her’
Ruckus on CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s flight: Kerala Youth Congress vice-president arrested
12 Sena MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, naming leader and chief whip: LS Secretariat