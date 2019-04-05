TCIL engineers recruitment 2019: Diploma holders can apply, salary up to Rs 87000

TCIL engineers recruitment 2019: The Telecommunication Consultants India Limited (TCIL) has invited applications for the posts of assistant, junior engineer, and assistant engineer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tcil-india.com. The online application process will conclude on April 18, 2019 and online applications should reach the head office by April 22, 2019. Candidates are required to download the form from the official website before the deadline and send it to the TCIL office.

To be selected candidates will have to appear for written exam which will comprise of both subjective and objective type questions. The two-hour-long test will assess applicants on general knowledge, English and technical domain knowledge. Based on marks obtained in the recruitment exam, a merit list will be created based on which jobs will be granted.

TCIL engineer recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total – 28

Assistant – 6

Junior engineer (telecom) – 8

Assistant engineering (telecom/IT) – 2

Junior Engineer (civil) – 10

Assistant engineer (civil) – 2

TCIL engineer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for assistant and junior engineer is 35 years and assistant engineer is 40 years. Further relaxation in upper age limit is provided for reserve category candidates.

Education: For the post of assistant, candidates with a graduate degree in any discipline can apply. For the rest of the posts, candidates with a relevant diploma can apply.

TCIL engineer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tcil-india.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘career’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Application format’

Step 5: Click on ‘click to view application format’

Step 6: Download th application form

Interested candidates should send their applications to “The Group General Manager (HRD), Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd., TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash –I, New Delhi 110048” up to the last date of receipt of applications.

TCIL engineer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to deposit Rs 1000 through DD in favour of ‘TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED’, payable at Delhi. Candidates applying for multiple jobs will have to send multiple application and thus fee. Applicants belonging to SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee.

TCIL engineer recruitment 2019: Salary

Junior engineer (IT/telecom) – Rs 28,000 to Rs 74,000

Assistant engineer – Rs 35,000 to Rs 87,000

Junior engineer (civil) – Rs 28,000 to Rs 74,000

Assistant engineer – Rs 35,000 to Rs 87,000

