TANGEDCO AE answer keys-results declared, check direct link

TANGEDCO AE answer keys-results: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has released the answer key, results of the Assistant Engineer examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the answer key-results through the official website, tangedco.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted in December for the posts of Assistant Engineers (Electrical, Civil) posts. The examination was conducted in and around eight centres in the state.

TANGEDCO AE answer keys-results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tangedco.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will get selected will be placed for a training period of three months of a pay scale of Rs 15,200 per month. The candidates after completion of the training period will be in the pay band of Rs (10,100 to 34,800) with an additional grade pay of Rs 5,100 per month.

