Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: Application process closes tomorrow, how to apply

Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) sub-inspector posts will be closed on Friday, April 19, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the official website- tnusrbonline.org.

There are 960 vacancies for the posts of sub inspector. The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 969

Post wise vacancy details:

Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk): 660

Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Forces): 276

Sub-Inspector of Police (Tamil Nadu Special Force): 33

TNUSRB SI recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the general category candidates is 28 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per official notification.

The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get age relaxation of five years, while seven years for widow.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical measurement (PMT), viva-voice and special marks.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website on or before April 19, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 19, 2019.

