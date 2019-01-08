Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI PMT Hall Ticket released, how to download

TNUSRB SI PMT Hall Ticket 2018: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the Sub Inspector (SI) Physical Measurement examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website – tnusrbonline.org.

The Physical Measurement examination will be held on January 21.

TNUSRB SI Physical Measurement Hall Ticket 2018: Documents required

Advertising

-The candidates need to have mark sheet/ admit card of class 10/ 12 board examinations

– Category certificate

– Candidates with disability need to produce PWBD(Persons With Benchmark Disability) certificate

-Contact details: Valid e-mail id and mobile (These are essential for registration and subsequent communication).

-Personal details: Valid photo id. This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.

-Scanned/digital image of recent colour size photograph with white background Image of signature (Click here for Instructions)

-Image of Left thumb impression.

TNUSRB SI Physical Measurement PMT Hall Ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on TNUSRB SI PMT Hall Ticket 2018

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.