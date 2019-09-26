Tamil Nadu TNUSRB police constable, jail warden results declared, how to check

TNUSRB police constable, jail warden results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the results for the recruitment exam held for the post of grade II police constables, hail warden and firemen. The results are available at the website tnusrbonline.org.
The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examinations can check the results through the website- tnusrbonline.org.
TNUSRB police constable, jail warden results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website tnusrbonline.org
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
A total of 8826 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment programme. Those who qualify written exam will also have to appear for the physical measurement test (PMT). The finally selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 18,200 to Rs 52,900.