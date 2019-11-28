TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019 for 1060 posts: Application process to start soon

TN TRB recruitment 2019: As per the TN TRB notification, the vacancies are not available for lecturer in architecture. (Representational Image) As per the TN TRB notification, the vacancies are not available for lecturer in architecture. (Representational Image)

TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has invited eligible candidates to fill lecturers posts in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering /Non-Engineering), and Block Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Sub-Ordinate Service. The notification is available on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The polytechnic lecturer recruitment will be held to fill a total of 1060 vacancies and the BEO will be done for 97 vacancies. The application process will start soon and other important dates are expected to release by the TNTRB by next week.

The recruitment for lecturers posts in the polytechnic colleges is going to be conducted for 15 subjects of which 219 vacancies are for Mechanical Engineering, 134 for Computer Engineering, 118 for Electronics and Communication Engineering, and 112 for Civil Engineering among others.

As per the TN TRB notification, the vacancies are not available for lecturer in architecture and hence B.Arch., degree holders are not eligible to apply to this recruitment.

Before the application process begins, the aspirant should have a valid e-mail id and mobile number for registration and e-mail id should be kept active for any future correspondence.

TNTRB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: The candidates should be below the age of 57 to apply for the lecturer post.

Education: He/ she should hold possess Bachelor’s degree in engineering in the appropriate branch. They should hold at least 60 per cent marks and Master’s degree (first class) in an appropriate branch for non-engineering subjects. The age relaxation will be given to the reserved category.

