Tamil Nadu TNTET Paper 1 results declared, how to check

TNTET Paper 1 results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the results for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019). The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Earlier the answer key for the recruitment examination was released on July 15, 2019.

TNTET results 2019 released, steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TNTET 2019: Examination pattern

The exam is divided into two parts paper I and II. The paper I qualified candidates can be recruited as teachers for class 1 to class 5 while paper II qualifying candidates will be recruited as a teacher for class 6 to class 8. In both the exams candidates are asked 150 multiple choice questions. The test’s duration is three hours.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the posts of teacher in the state schools.

IN TAMIL | TNTET Results 2019: ஆசிரியர் தகுதித் தேர்வு முதல்தாள் முடிவுகள் வெளியீடு

