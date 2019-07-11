Tamil Nadu TNTET answer key 2019 released, how to raise objections

TNTET answer key 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the answer key for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key through the website trb.tn.nic.in.

The candidates can raise their objections if any through the official website till July 15.

“Now, the Board has released the tentative key answers for Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates are given time upto 15.07.2019 to submit their representations, if any, regarding objections on the tentative answer keys published, along with the proof for the disputed answer keys, in the prescribed format. Their representation may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board’s Information Centre to reach on or before 15.07.2019 upto 5.30pm. For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard books are not permissible. For each question use separate format,” mentioned the official notification.

TNTET answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ answer key’ link

Step 3: In the new window, click on paper wise answer key

Step 4: A pdf file with answer key will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted from June 8 to 9, 2019.

READ IN TAMIL | TNTET Exam Answer Key 2019: TET தேர்வு முடிவை எதிர்நோக்கி காத்திருப்பவரா நீங்கள் ; இதோ விடைக்குறிப்புகள், உத்தேச கட் ஆப் மதிப்பெண்கள்

