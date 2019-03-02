Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu TNTET 2019: Applications to begin from March 15; Check exam pattern, eligibility

Tamil Nadi TNTET 2019: The application process will conclude on April 5, 2019.

Tamil Nadu TNTET 2019: Candidates can apply at (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu TNTET 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) application to begin from March 15, 2019, on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. TNTET is the minimum eligibility exam to be recruited at the post of teachers in the state-run colleges. The application process will conclude on April 5, 2019. The notification has been released but the exam dates are yet to be announced.

The exam is divided into two parts paper I and II. The paper I qualified candidates can be recruited as teachers for class 1 to class 5 while paper II qualifying candidates will be recruited as a teacher for class 6 to class 8. In both the exams candidates are asked 150 multiple choice questions. The test’s duration is three hours.

Tamil Nadu TNTET 2019: Exam pattern

Paper-I

Paper – II

Tamil Nadu TNTET 2019: Eligibility

Paper I: Higher secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education
or
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
or
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education
or
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
or
Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education
or
Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor of Education

Paper – II: Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education
or
Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).
Or
Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations.
or
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
or
Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc. Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc. Ed.
or
Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of B.Ed. (Special Education).
or
Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. programme, recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET.

Tamil Nadu TNTET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on paper-I / paper – II
Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’
Step 4: Register using personal details
Step 5: Log-in with registered id
Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the posts of teacher in the state schools.

