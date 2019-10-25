Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 2 Service Main exam results declared: How to check

TNPSC group 2 Service Main exam results: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the results for the group 2 service main examinations. The candidates can check the results through the website- tnpsc.gov.in.

“The candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test for appointment by direct recruitment to the Posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination- II (Group – II Services) based on the results of the Main Written Examination conducted by the Commission on 23.02.2019,” read the official notification.

The selected candidates have to appear for the interview scheduled to be conducted from November 6 to 30, 2019. “The oral test will be held from 06/11/2019 to 30/11/2019 at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai – 600 003,” mentioned the official notification.

TNPSC group 2 Service Main exam results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per the notification, the successful candidates have to attend the oral test with all original certificates that they listed in their online applications. TNPSC will not send individual communication regarding the date and time of the oral test to the candidates by post. The above details will be made available in the Commission’s website and the candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail accordingly.

The TNPSC Group-II main examination consisted of two parts, Part A will have Tamil to English translations and English to Tamil translations for 100 marks of which, candidates need to score 25 marks to qualify. This will make knowledge of Tamil a major part of the mains as well.

