Tamil Nadu TNPSC group 1 prelims result 2021 released, here’s how to check

TNPSC group 1 prelims result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of the group 1 preliminary exam on Tuesday, February 9. The candidates can check the result through the website- tnpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was held on January 3.

The candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. “The candidates who register numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to the main written exam for appointment by direct recruitment to the posts included in combined civil services-1 exam (group-1 services) 2018-19, 2019-20, in the ratio of 1:50 based on the results of the preliminary exam conducted on January 3.”

TNPSC group 1 prelims result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘TNPSC group I result’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Check roll number

The main exam will be held on May 28, 29 and 30. The exam will have three papers of 250 marks each and 100 marks of interview round. To pass the main exam, the candidates need to secure 340 marks. For the reserved category candidates, the same is 255 marks.

Selected candidates will be recruited at pay level 22 Rs 56,100-1,77,500.