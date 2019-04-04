Tamil Nadu TNPSC Combined Civil Services I prelims results 2019 declared, how to download

TNPSC Combined Civil Services I prelims results: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results of Group I civil service prelims examination 2019. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on March 3, 2019.

The candidates who got successful in the prelims, have to appear for Mains that will be conducted from July 12 to 14, 2019.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services I prelims results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

READ IN TAMIL | TNPSC Combined Civil Service Result declared

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates should attend the oral test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates. The above details will be made available in the Commission’s Website. Candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail, mentioned the official website.

