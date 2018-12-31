Tamil Nadu TNPSC Combined Civil Services I Main exam results announced, how to check

TNPSC Combined Civil Services I Main exam results: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results of Group I civil service main examinations. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted from October 13 to 15, 2017.

Advertising

The candidates who have cleared the Main written examination successfully have to appear for the Oral test that will be conducted between October 21 to 25, 2019.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services I Main exam results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the candidates will appear

Advertising

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The interview will be conducted at commission’s office, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai – 600003.

The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual Communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates. The above details will be made available in the Commission’s Website. Candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail, mentioned the official website.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.