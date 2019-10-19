Tamil Nadu TN TRB PG assistant results declared, check direct link

TN TRB PG assistant results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has announced the results for the Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Director Grade-I examinations. The candidates can check the results through the official website- trb.tn.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted from September 27 to 29 in two sessions.

The board has also released the marks obtained by the candidates appeared for Physics, Botany, Physical Education, Geography, Home Science, Indian Culture, Political Science, English, Bio Chemistry, Micro Biology, Commerce and Tamil.

TN TRB PG recruitment exams 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website- trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The computer based test (CBT) was of three hours duration with 150 objective questions. The sections consist of Main subjects, Education Methodology, and General Knowledge. The Main subject will carry 110 marks, 30 marks for Education Methodology, and 10 marks for General Knowledge.

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 20,000 per month.

