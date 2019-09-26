Tamil Nadu TN TRB PG assistant, physical education director recruitment exams begin tomorrow

TN TRB PG recruitment exams 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board will conduct the recruitment exams for postgraduate assistants, physical education director grade 1 from Friday, September 27, 2019. The recruitment examinations which is scheduled to be concluded on Sunday, September 29 will be held in two sessions.
The computer based test (CBT) will be of three hours duration with 150 objective questions. The sections consist of Main subjects, Education Methodology, and General Knowledge. The Main subject will carry 110 marks, 30 marks for Education Methodology, and 10 marks for General Knowledge.
The admit card for the TN TRB PG Assistant and PE Director Grade 1 examinations has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card through the website- trb.tn.nic.in.
TN TRB PG recruitment exams 2019: How to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website- trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 20,000 per month.