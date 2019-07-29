Tamil Nadu TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key released, how to check

Toggle Menu
TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the answer key for the Computer Instructors Grade-1 (Post Graduate Cadre) recruitment examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can download the answer key through the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The candidates can submit their representations till August 3, 2019. “Now, the Board has released the tentative key answers for the above examination, candidates are given time upto 03.08.2019 to submit their representations, if any, regarding objections on the tentative answer keys published, along with the proof for the key, in the prescribed format,” the notification mentioned.

TN TRB Computer Instructors answer key released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted on June 23 and 27, 2019.

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 36,900 – Rs 1,16,600 per month

