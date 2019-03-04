Tamil Nadu teacher recruitment 2019: Apply for 814 posts, salary up to Rs 1,16,600

Tamil Nadu teacher recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education Service has invited applications for the post of computer instructor at its official website, trb.tb.nic.in. The application process will begin from March 20, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 814 vacancies are to offer. The last date to apply for the post is April 4, 2019. The exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test dates for which will be announced soon.

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit for candidates is 57 years as on July 1, 2019

Education: Candidates should either a postgraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed degree or a PG degree with 50 per cent marks in BA-BEd, Bsc-BEd. Candidates having a master’s degree in engineering such as MTech or MCA with a B.Ed degree can also apply

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Register with personal details

Step 3: Use registration number to log-in

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, for candidates belonging to reserved category the fee is Rs 250.

Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 36,900 – Rs 1,16,600 per month

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.