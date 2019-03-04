Tamil Nadu teacher recruitment 2019: Apply for 814 posts, salary up to Rs 1,16,600

Tamil Nadu teacher recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education Service has invited applications for the post of computer instructor at its official website, trb.tb.nic.in. The application process will begin from March 20, 2019.
A total of 814 vacancies are to offer. The last date to apply for the post is April 4, 2019. The exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test dates for which will be announced soon.
Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age: The upper age limit for candidates is 57 years as on July 1, 2019
Education: Candidates should either a postgraduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed degree or a PG degree with 50 per cent marks in BA-BEd, Bsc-BEd. Candidates having a master’s degree in engineering such as MTech or MCA with a B.Ed degree can also apply
Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in
Step 2: Register with personal details
Step 3: Use registration number to log-in
Step 4: Fill form, upload images
Step 5: Make payment
Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, for candidates belonging to reserved category the fee is Rs 250.
Tamil Nadu teachers recruitment 2019: Salary
Candidates will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 36,900 – Rs 1,16,600 per month
