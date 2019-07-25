Tamil Nadu parties oppose lower cut-off mark for EWS quota in SBI exam

Opposition parties, including DMK, on Wednesday came out against lower cut-off mark for economically weaker sections (EWS) than BCs and SC/STs in a recent State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment examination and demanded repeal of the new quota, alleging it went against social justice. DMK president M K Stalin said the cut-off mark for the posts of junior associates in the SBI was 61.25 for backward classes and scheduled castes and 53.75 for scheduled tribes out of 100 marks whereas the qualifying mark for EWS was only 28.5.

The SBI has conducted the preliminary exam for over 8,500 posts of junior associates in the clerical cadre. The lower cut off mark EWS quota ‘exposed’ the BJP-led Centre burying social justice through the new quota regime, Stalin alleged in a Facebook post. He demanded that the Centre scrap the 10 per cent EWS quota, alleging it shattered the social justice ecosystem and further eroded job opportunities for BCs and SC/STs in the services to Central government and public sector enterprises.

DMK’s ideological fountainhead Dravidar Kazhagam’s chief K Veeramani said his outfit had warned introducing economic criterion in reservations would break up the very foundations of social justice and “this has now been proved.” He wanted the MPs from the state to raise the demand for repealing the quota in Parliament.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said the bank exam results were ‘shocking’ and has proven that the new EWS quota would bury social justice and blunt the very meaning of reservations. Demanding to scrap the 10 per cent quota, he wanted all democratic forces to work for safeguarding social justice and throw out the Centre’s “injustice against social justice,(the EWS quota).”

CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan claimed the cut-off mark structure was “pure injustice,” and added the qualifying score for EWS aspirants should have been fixed more than that of those belonging to OBCs, SCs and STs.

Condemning the bank for fixing such a cut-off structure, the Marxist party leader urged the Centre to immediately undo the “partiality.” PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said aspirants under the EWS category, though had scored pretty less than SC/ST candidates, have now qualified for the main examinations. “The opportunities of backward classes, SCs and STs have been usurped and passed on to poor in the forward castes. What can be a more brutal form of social injustice,” he asked and demanded withdrawal of EWS quota.

