Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam (Group IV) 2019: Know date and time

Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam (Group IV) 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the Group IV civil service examinations on September 1, 2019. The recruitment examinations will be conducted for the 6,491 vacant posts for this recruitment in village administrative officer, junior assistant, bill collector, field surveyor, draftsman, typist and steno-typist posts.

Advertising

The admit card will be available at the website- tnpsc.gov.in soon. The candidates can download it through the website.

Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam (Group IV) admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The candidates should attend the oral test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual communication regarding the date and time of oral test will not be sent to the candidates.

The above details will be made available in the Commission’s Website. Candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail, mentioned the official website.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.