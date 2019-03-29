Syndicate Bank SO recruitment for 129 posts, application process begins

Syndicate Bank SO recruitment: The Syndicate Bank has invited eligible aspirant for the posts of 129 specialist officer. The candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website, http://www.syndicatebank.in. A total of 129 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process begins on March 29 and will close on April 18. The SO exam is tentatively scheduled to held in June.

Advertising

The pay scale ranges grade wise from Rs 12.28 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh. The CTC includes DA, special allowance, conveyance etc.

Syndicate Bank SO recruitment: Vacancy details

Senior Manager (Risk Management): 5 posts

Manager (Risk Management): 50

Manager (Law): 41

Manager (IS Audit): 3

Security Officer at Specialist Officer Cadre: 30

Read | Latest govt jobs to apply for in March

Syndicate Bank SO posts: Eligibility criteria

Senior Manager (risk management) – The candidate should be a graduate with Maths or Statistics as a subject with full-time MBA (banking/ finance) or equivalent or M.Sc Maths or Statistics with 60 per cent marks or CA/CWA. They should also have a minimum of 3 years of experience

Advertising

Manager (Risk Management) – Graduate with Maths or Statistics as a subject with full-time MBA (Banking/Finance) or equivalent OR M.Sc Maths or Statistics with 60 per cent marks or CA/CWA. Minimum one year of experience required.

Manager (Law) – LLB. Enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council and 3 years of experience practising advocate at Bar Manager (IS Audit). He/ she should be a graduate with 60 per cent marks with CISA and OSCP. A minimum of 4 years of experience required.

Security Officer – An officer with 5 years commissioned service

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test and group discussion or interview.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.