SwiftUI, Redis and software development among top in-demand skills: Report

Online learning has picked up great pace amid constant lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Students and professionals are utilising their time in updating their skillsets. Based on the analysis by online learning platform Udemy, the highest topic consumption surges in India for April are SwiftUI by 179 per cent, Redis by 142 per cent and Software Development by 116 per cent. This implies that more and more learners are learning these skills through the online teaching-learning platform.

The April 2021 report stated the highest topic consumption surges by country which includes Canada, USA, India, UK, Australia among many others. India happens to be the second most important market for the online platform. Every month, the Udemy for Business team analyzes and shares trends based on what employees are learning across our thousands of customers around the world.

The top 10 surging technical skills include Magento, Salesforce Apex, Quantum Computing, IT Governance, SAP Certified Associate, Next.js

Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, CISA, Azure Data Factory and Certified Kubernetes Security.

Similarly, the top 10 surging soft skills are persuasion/influence, personal networking, body language, creativity, creative writing, growth mindset, business communication, decision making, study skills and email productivity.

Irwin Anand, MD, Udemy India, said, “The last year has witnessed the world rise up to face hundreds of challenges brought forth by the pandemic. Our attempt in issuing this monthly report is to keep our consumers updated about the various skill sets that are in demand.”