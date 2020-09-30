Supreme Court to hear case on postponing UPSC CSE shortly

UPSC CSE is scheduled to be held on October 4 (Representational image)

The Supreme Court (SC) will today take up a plea on postponing the Civil Services Exam (CSE) held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam is scheduled to be held on October 4 and the UPSC had in previous hearing told the court that it is not possible to postpone the exam as doing so will also defer the UPSC CSE prelims 2021.

The petitioners are demanding a postponement citing that holding an exam amid pandemic will be “lack of level playing field”/ Severa states have including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan among others have postponed the state-level public service exams. The petitioners also claim that no respite has been offered to people who are frontline corona workers including doctors, administrators etc who are also aspirants for the exam.

Read | UPSC topper Pradeep Singh advises prelims aspirants to focus on current affairs

Several exams including the JEE and NEET – entrance exams for undergraduate engineering and medical colleges – have been conducted amid the pandemic. UPSC CSE is held to fill the IAS, IPS, and other such posts in the government sector.

According to the plea, this seven hours long offline exam will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across the country. The plea said the Civil Services Exam, being a recruitment examination, is altogether different from an academic examination, and in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay or loss of any academic session.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd