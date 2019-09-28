Supreme Court of India PA, SPA recruitment 2019: Check how to apply, salary up to Rs 44,900

Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of senior personal assistant and personal assistant. The applications are open at sci.gov.in and will conclude on October 24.

Advertising

A total of 58 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process of which 35 are for a senior personal assistant and 23 for a personal assistant.

Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For the post of SPA the age is capped at 32 and for PA it is 27 years.

Education: The applicants must hold a degree of a recognized university and have knowledge of computers. Candidates for the post of SPA should have twp years of experience as stenographer or steno typist.

Advertising

Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: Selection process

The candidates will first be subjected to Objective Type Written Test and Computer Knowledge Test and the candidates who qualify both the objective type tests will be called for skill test in stenography and typing speed test on Computer. For the post of SPA candidates need to have a speed of 110 words per minute in shorthand and 40 words per minute in typing. For PA the typing speed should be 40 pwm and shorthand should be 100 wpm.

Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘recruitment’ in the left panel

Step 3: Click on the online application link of the post you wish to apply for

Step 4: Click on the link, select the position you wish to apply for

Step 5: Click on ‘fresh candidates click here to create log-in’

Step 6: Fill details, submit

Step 7: Log-in using registered details

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as application fee, for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 150.

Supreme Court Recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be hired at a monthly pay of Rs 47,600 for a senior personal assistant and Rs 44,900 for the personal assistant post.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.