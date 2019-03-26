Supreme Court clerk cum research assistant admit card released, steps to download

Toggle Menu
SC law clerk assistant admit card released at sci.gov.in. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for the interview round. Recruited candidates will get a monthly pay of Rs 50,000. The test will be conducted on April 7, 2019 (Sunday).

SC law clerk cum research assistant exam will be conducted on April 7

SC law clerk cum research assistant admit card: The Supreme Court of India (SC) has released admit card for the written exam for recruitment at the post of law clerk cum research assistant. Candidates who applied for the post can download their hall ticket from the official website, sci.gov.in.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for interview round. After final selection candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis from July, 2019 onwards and get a monthly pay of Rs 50,000. The test will be conducted on April 7, 2019 (Sunday).

SC law clerk assistant admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ under the left-hand panel
Step 3: Click on ‘download admit card for the written test..’
Step 4: Click on ‘click here to download admit card’
Step 5: Log-in using application number, date of birth and email id
Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates will be able to download admit card from the website. Applicants need to carry a print-out of the admit card with them to the exam hall without which no candidates will be allowed to appear for the written exam.

