Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

IIM Bangalore concludes summer placements; 539 internships offered

A total of 529 students appeared for the interviews, all of whom were placed. A total of 539 offers were made in total, Accenture made the highest number of offers.

This was the first offline placement drive since COVID-19 pandemic
After two days of interviews, the summer placements for two-year full-time MBA programmes concluded at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) with students bagging a total of 539 internship offers. All 529 students who appeared for the interviews were placed.

This was the first offline placement drive since the pandemic. Students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) participated in the summer placements.

A total of 233 offers were made by consulting companies, followed by 73 offers by companies in the finance domain. As many as 67 offers for their leadership tracks in General Management positions. 58 offers were made in the field of Sales and Marketing. 50 offers were made in the Information Technology and IT/Product Management domain, followed by 36 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations. Analytics roles saw an increase in numbers compared to last year with 22 being made this year.

The highest number of offers were made by Accenture with 41 offers followed by McKinsey & Company with 22 offers, Bain & Company with 20 offers, Tata Consultancy Services hiring 18 people for the summer internship and Boston Consulting Group offering 17 places.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:12:22 pm
