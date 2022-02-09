SEBI Officer Grade A admit card 2022 released: Check how to download

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 on the official website. Candidates who will be appearing for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) exam can download their admit card from the official website — sebi.gov.in.

Admit card will be available from February 08, 2022 till February 20, 2022. The Phase I exam is scheduled to take place on February 20, 2022.

SEBI Officer Grade A admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — sebi. gov.in

Step 2: Locate the ‘Careers’ link available on homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on SEBI Officer Grade A Admit Card 2022 link available on that page.

Step 4: Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed. Check all details and save for future use.

Result for the Phase I exam are scheduled to be announced on March 20, 2022.

Candidates should remember that the admit card is needed on the exam day. The exam is scheduled to take place in February 20, 2022. The registration process took place between January 5 and January 24, 2022.

This exam is being conducted to fill up 120 posts of Assistant Manager in the organisation. It is a national-level exam which is conducted annually. This exam is being conducted online this year.