WBPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 957 posts in Food And Supplies department

WBPSC recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for vacant posts in Food And Supplies department. There are 957 vacant posts and the candidates can apply till September 18 through the official website pscwbapplication.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 957

Category wise vacancy details

General: 454

SC- 208

ST- 58

OBC (A)_ 98

OBC (B)- 69

Ex Service Men- 50

Sportsperson- 20 (UR)

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear the Madhyamik or Class 10 examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent with proficiency in reading, writing, speaking in Bengali. The candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali are not required to have a proficiency in Bengali.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not cross 18 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.

Application fee:

The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 110. Meanwhile, the reserved category candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

How to apply

The candidates need to apply through the official website, pscwbapplication.in on or before September 18.

Important dates

Commencement of online application process: August 22

Last date to apply online: September 18.

Centres for written test

01–Kolkata (North), 02–Kolkata (South), 03–Baruipur, 04–Diamond Harbour, 05–Barrackpore, 06–Barasat, 07– Krishnanagar, 08-Howrah, 09- Chinsurah 10–Burdwan, 11–Asansol, 12- Purulia, 13–Medinipur, 14–Tamluk, 15-Jhargram, 16–Bankura, 17-Suri, 18– Berhampore, 19–Malda, 20- Balurghat, 21- Raiganj, 22–Jalpaiguri, 23–Alipurduar, 24–Cooch Behar, 25–Siliguri, 26-Kalimpong and 27–Darjeeling

