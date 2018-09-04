UPSSSC to introduce two sets of question papers to curb leakage

“We are planning to have at least two sets of question papers so that in case of leakage of a particular set, another can be given to the examinees,” UPSSSC Chairman C B Paliwal said. Representational Image “We are planning to have at least two sets of question papers so that in case of leakage of a particular set, another can be given to the examinees,” UPSSSC Chairman C B Paliwal said. Representational Image

Taking a strong measure to prevent frequent leaks of question papers of competitive examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Tuesday said it will prepare “at least two sets of question papers” as a preventive measure. The commission took this measure two days after 11 people were arrested in connection with their alleged role in the leakage of question papers for tubewell operator recruitment test that was scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 2.

“We are planning to have at least two sets of question papers so that in case of leakage of a particular set, another can be given to the examinees,” UPSSSC Chairman C B Paliwal told PTI. He said that the commission is mulling introduction of two sets of examinations — screening and mains — in the near future. “A proposal will be sent to the state government suggesting two sets of examinations — screening and mains. This will help in weeding out chances of possible leakage of question papers in the future,” Paliwal said.

READ | UPSSSC recruitment exam postponed following Hindi paper leak

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested 11 people from Meerut on Saturday. Police claimed to have recovered three handwritten answer sheets, five admit cards, 13 cellphones and Rs 14.8 lakh from their possession. The arrested include five aspirants and six who were involved in leaking the paper, police said.

“During questioning, Sachin Chowdhary, a primary school teacher, told police that he used to charge Rs 6 to 7 lakh from each aspirant. On Saturday evening, he had called all aspirants near the railway station to provide answer sheets of the question paper,” said a police officer.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 11 held for ‘leaking’ tubewell operators’ exam paper

After recovery of the answer sheets, police sent it to the chairman of UPSSSC. After the seized documents matched with the original question paper, the chairman cancelled the exam Saturday night, a police officer said. Singh said Chowdhary is being questioned to know the source of the question paper leak.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd