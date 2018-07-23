UPSSSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 2,059 subordinate agriculture service posts at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC recruitment 2018: The candidates have to apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in om or before August 23, 2018 UPSSSC recruitment 2018: The candidates have to apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in om or before August 23, 2018

UPSSSC recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of subordinate agriculture service. The candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 2,059

Name of the post: Subordinate Agriculture Service

Category-wise vacancy details

General: 1031

OBC: 555

SC: 432

ST: 41

UPSSSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates should have a Bachelors degree in Agriculture from a recognised University.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 40 years. For details on age limit, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

Application fee:

The General/ OBC category candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 185. For SC/ ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs 95 and Rs 25 for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Important dates:

Beginning date of online application: July 21

closing date of online application: August 23.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, upsssc.gov.in on or before August 23, 2018.

