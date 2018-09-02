UPSSSC exams postponed following Hindi paper leak

The commission will announce the new dates soon, said UPSSSC chairman CB Paliwal. Representational Image The commission will announce the new dates soon, said UPSSSC chairman CB Paliwal. Representational Image

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has postponed its recruitment drive on Saturday after the Hindi paper for the tubewell operator examination allegedly leaked on social media. The UPSSSC chairman CB Paliwal has directed officials to take stringent action against the agency which was responsible for printing the question paper. “We will be taking action against the agency who was given the responsibility for printing the question paper. We have sought an explanation from them about the paper leak,” Paliwal was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the UP Special Task Force (STF) has made several arrests in Meerut after they were caught with the Hindi question paper. The commission found that the same paper was allegedly leaked last night on social media, said the Chairman, adding that the commission will announce the new dates soon.

The examination for 3210 vacant posts was scheduled to be held on Sunday at various centres across the state. Around 2.5 lakh candidates were supposed to take the examination.

