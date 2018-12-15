UPPSC releases RO/ARO results 2018, check at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO/ARO results 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the results of review officer and assistant review officer (Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) preliminary exams. All those candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The preliminary exams were conducted in the month of April.

UPPSC RO/ ARO results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Important Alerts’, click on the result link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Step 4: Click on ‘Download results’

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The online registration for the recruitment started on December 30 and ended on January 30, 2017. A total of 465 vacancies will be filled through this. Those who will clear the prelims will then appear for the mains exam. There will be two sections in the paper — General Studies and General Hindi. The last stage will be of interview.

