UPPSC 2354 medical officer recruitment 2018, apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Those who want to work in the field of health service in Uttar Pradesh can apply for the posts of medical officer through the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission in its recent notification has advertised for 2354 vacant posts, the candidates need to possess a MBBS degree to be eligible for the posts. The online window for the application process will be closed on November 1, 2018.

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details:

Total posts: 2354

General: 1178

OBC: 635

SC: 494

ST: 47

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a MBBS degree, a person with a post graduate degree will get more preference.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 40 years. The candidates’ age should be less than 21 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with an additional grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: November 1, 2018

Last date to deposit application fee: October 29, 2018

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The online window for the application process will be closed on November 1, 2018.

