Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 7:33:27 pm
uppsc, uppsc.up.nic.in, uppsc pcs admit card, uppcs pcs 2018, pcs 2018 notification, UPPSC admit car UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018: The examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO preliminary examination 2018. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018 in two sessions – morning session (9:30 am to 11:30 am) and afternoon session (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

UPPSC PCS 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1 – Go to the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3 – Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print lout for further reference.

The candidates need to carry photo identity proof, with two passport size photograph, and admit cards on enetring the exam hall.

Must Watch

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Watch Now
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Buzzing Now
Advertisement