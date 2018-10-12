UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018: The examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018 UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018: The examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO preliminary examination 2018. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 28, 2018 in two sessions – morning session (9:30 am to 11:30 am) and afternoon session (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm).

UPPSC PCS 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1 – Go to the official UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3 – Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print lout for further reference.

The candidates need to carry photo identity proof, with two passport size photograph, and admit cards on enetring the exam hall.

