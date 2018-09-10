UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2018: Vacancies available for 610 Junior Division posts, application process commences tomorrow

UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2018: The examination is expected to be conducted on December 16, 2018 UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2018: The examination is expected to be conducted on December 16, 2018

UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2018: The online window for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission , UPPSC Civil Judge Junior Division application process will be commenced from tomorrow, Tuesday, September 11. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, on or before October 11. The examination is expected to be conducted on December 16, 2018.

The candidates who are applying for the posts should be an advocate under provisions of Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in Court or Courts subordinate thereto.

UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 610

Name of the post: Junior Division Judge

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

B.A. Law degree from a recognized institute or university. Candidate must be an advocate under provisions of Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland and is entitled to practice in Court or Courts subordinate thereto. The candidate must also possess a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagiri Script.

Age Limit:

The candidate should be less than 35 years and more than 22 years as on July 1, 2019. The date of birth of candidates should not before July 2, 1984 or July 1, 1997.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview process.

UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment 2018: How to apply

Log on to the official website of the UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link displayed on the home page of the website, “click here to apply online”

A new page will open. Go to the advert number “A-2/E-1/2018” for links.

Here you can check the advertisement, user instructions and go to the application link.

Follow the instructions and complete the application process

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: September 11, 2018

Last date to submit online application: October 11

Last date to submit online application fee: October 8

Tentative date for preliminary examination: December 16, 2018.

