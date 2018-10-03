UPPRPB recruitment 2018: 5,419 vacancies for Class 12 pass, registration to begin soon at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Application form will be available at uppbpb.gov.in UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Application form will be available at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released notification for direct recruitment in multiple posts including jail warden, fireman and horse rider. The detailed advertisement is available on the official website – uppbpb.gov.in. The registration date will be released soon.

UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Fireman: 1679 posts

Male Warder: 3012 posts

Female Warder: 626 posts

Horse Rider Police: 102 posts

The application fees is Rs 400 and can be done online or offline, once the registration link is active.

UPPRPB recruitment 2018: Eligibility

Education: The candidate should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam from recognised board.

The candidate must be domiciled in Uttar Pradesh

Age limit: The applicant’s age should be between 18 and 22 years. Relaxation in maximum age limit will be provided for candidates from reserved category. For women, the maximum age is 25 years.

Selection process: The selection will be done on the basis of the written test. Those who qualify will have to then appear for document verification and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). These rounds will be followed by final merit list preparation.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

