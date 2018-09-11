TSPSC VRO hall tickets 2018: Know how to download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC VRO hall ticket 2018: Download from the official website TSPSC VRO hall ticket 2018: Download from the official website

TSPSC VRO hall ticket 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the VRO hall tickets 2018 on September 10, 2018 at tspsc.gov.in. The candidates who have registered for the VRO recruitment exam can download the hall tickets from the official website. The TSPSC VRO exam 2018 is scheduled to held on September 16, 2018 and will be OMR-based.

This year, TSPSC has released a total of 700 posts for recruitment of village revenue officer. The selection of the candidate will be based on the marks scored by them in the offline exam. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC examination in order of merit will be called for the verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required. The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent, SCs and STs 30 per cent. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission

TSPSC VRO hall tickets 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Examination Hall ticket Download for village revenue officer’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Remember to carry the TSPSC VRO hall ticket 2018 along with a photo ID proof.

