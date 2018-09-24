TSPSC VRO answer keys released, download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC VRO recruitment exams 2018: The answer keys are available to download at tspsc.gov.in TSPSC VRO recruitment exams 2018: The answer keys are available to download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC VRO answer keys 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer keys for the VRO recruitment examinations. All those candidates who had appeared for the village revenue officer (VRO) recruitment examinations can download the answer keys from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. As per reports, over four lakh candidates had appeared for the exam on September 16, 2018.

This year, TSPSC has released a total of 700 posts for recruitment of village revenue officer. The selection of the candidate will be based on the marks scored by them in the offline exam. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC examination in order of merit will be called for the verification of certificates, community and category-wise for the vacancies available as required.

TSPSC VRO answer keys released: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click at TSPSC VRO OMR answer keys link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will be released

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent, SCs and STs 30 per cent. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission.

