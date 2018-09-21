TSPSC VRO 2018: OMR sheets released, download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC VRO 2018: Know how to check OMR sheets TSPSC VRO 2018: Know how to check OMR sheets

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the VRO recruitment exam’s OMR sheets. These candidates can visit the official website — tspsc.gov.in and check their sheets. As per reports, over four lakh candidates had appeared for the exam on September 16, 2018.

This year, TSPSC has released a total of 700 posts for recruitment of village revenue officer. The selection of the candidate will be based on the marks scored by them in the offline exam. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC examination in order of merit will be called for the verification of certificates, community and category-wise for the vacancies available as required.

TSPSC VRO OMR sheets released: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click at TSPSC VRO OMR sheet link

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter your TSPSC ID, written test hall ticket number, birth date and security code in the box provided

Step 5: Download and carefully check the OMR sheet

The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent, SCs and STs 30 per cent. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission.

