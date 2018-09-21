Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
TSPSC VRO 2018: OMR sheets released, download at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC VRO 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the VRO recruitment exam's OMR sheets. These candidates can visit the official website — tspsc.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 1:00:45 pm
TSPSC VRO 2018, tspsc.gov.in, vro keys TSPSC VRO 2018: Know how to check OMR sheets
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the VRO recruitment exam’s OMR sheets. These candidates can visit the official website — tspsc.gov.in and check their sheets. As per reports, over four lakh candidates had appeared for the exam on September 16, 2018.

This year, TSPSC has released a total of 700 posts for recruitment of village revenue officer. The selection of the candidate will be based on the marks scored by them in the offline exam. Those candidates who qualify in the TSPSC examination in order of merit will be called for the verification of certificates, community and category-wise for the vacancies available as required.

TSPSC VRO OMR sheets released: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click at TSPSC VRO OMR sheet link
Step 3: A new page will appear
Step 4: Enter your TSPSC ID, written test hall ticket number, birth date and security code in the box provided
Step 5: Download and carefully check the OMR sheet

The minimum qualifying marks for the selection are for OCs 40 per cent, BCs 35 per cent, SCs and STs 30 per cent. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC at the discretion of the Commission.

