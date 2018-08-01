TSPSC recruitment 2018: Salary upto 55,410; apply for 50 health assistant vacancies at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC recruitment 2018: There are 50 Health Assistant vacancies, and the selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 18,400 to 55,410 TSPSC recruitment 2018: There are 50 Health Assistant vacancies, and the selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 18,400 to 55,410

TSPSC recruitment 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of health assistant. There are 50 vacancies to be filled and the selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 18,400 to 55,410. The online application process will be commenced on August 3, 2018. The last date to submit the online application is August 22 at tspsc.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 50

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 44 years. The age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years. However, the different category candidates will get age relaxation as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 18,400 to 55,410.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates must clear Intermediate (10+2) with Biological Science as a subject. Apart from it, a pass certificate in Multipurpose Health Assistant Training Course or Sanitary Inspector Training Course will be a plus.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80. However, the SC, ST, OBC and other category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 3, 2018.

Last date to submit online application: August 22, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, tspsc.gov.in, on or before August 22, 2018. The online application process will be commenced on August 3, 2018.

