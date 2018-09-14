TSPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 24 professor, associate professor posts; earn Rs 67,000

TSPSC recruitment 2018: There are 24 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between (Rs 15,600 to 39,100), (Rs 37400 to 67000). TSPSC recruitment 2018: There are 24 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between (Rs 15,600 to 39,100), (Rs 37400 to 67000).

TSPSC recruitment 2018: Telangana State Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors. There are 24 vacancies, and the selected candidates will get a remuneration between (Rs 15,600 to 39,100), (Rs 37400 to 67000). The online window for the application process will open tomorrow, September 15, and will be closed on October 1, 2018.

The candidates' will be liable to age relaxation as per the official notification. The candidates from the category of ex-servicemen and NCC will get an age relaxation of three years, five years for SC/ST and OBCs, and 10 years for physically challenged persons.

TSPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 24

Name of the posts: Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess Masters of Science (M.Sc) with a PhD.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 58 years. The candidates’ minimum age should not exceed 21 years.

The candidates’ will be liable to age relaxation as per the official notification. The candidates from the category of Ex-Servicemen and NCC will get an age relaxation of three years, five years for SC/ST and OBCs, and ten years for Physically Handicapped persons.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (15,600 to 39,100) and Rs (37,400 to 67,000).

TSPSC recruitment 2018: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination or interview.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80. However, the SC, ST, OBC and other category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

How to apply:

The candidates will apply through the official website, tspsc.gov.in, on or before October 1, 2018.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: September 15, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 1, 2018.

